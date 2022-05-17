(WFRV) – Starting on Tuesday, drivers across Wisconsin’s roadways may notice an increase in State Patrol Troopers, as the department is participating in a high-visibility and high-volume enforcement initiative.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook that it plans to participate in the International Roadcheck. The International Roadcheck is described as a 72-hour high visibility, high-volume commercial motor vehicle inspection and enforcement initiative.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Motor Carrier Inspectors are sworn law enforcement officers who have additional training in federal motor carrier rules. These rules impact commercial motor vehicles and drivers.

Thes inspectors can be in specific counties for mobile enforcement or assigned to one of the 13 Safety and Weight Enforcement Facilities across Wisconsin.

The International Roadcheck runs from May 17 through May 19. The Commerical Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) says this year’s focus will be on wheel ends.

The following statement was given by the CVSA on wheel ends:

Wheel end components support the heavy loads carried by commercial motor vehicles, maintain stability and control, and are critical for braking. Violations involving wheel end components historically account for about one quarter of the vehicle out-of-service violations discovered during International Roadcheck, and past International Roadcheck data routinely identified wheel end components as a top 10 vehicle violation. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.