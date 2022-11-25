ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Black Friday is known as one of the busiest days for shopping in America. Shoppers say they don’t mind missing sleep to purchase gifts for their families.

“It’s a tradition we come every year, this is our time to get away from all the craziness with the family you know and hang out with our girlfriends,” said Patty Kaeovongphet Black Friday shopper.

Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon opened its doors at 6 a.m. to give customers an early start to their Christmas shopping. Kaeovongphet says it is the perfect opportunity to mark items off her kids Christmas list.

“This year I had actually nothing that I was really looking for. I just came pretty much to see what was here and just to finish my Christmas shopping for the kids,” said Kaeovongphet.

Shoppers say most of their Christmas shopping is done on black Friday.

“The sales that they have every year, like Kohls and Victoria Secret always have good sales, so we always like to come and get a head start on Christmas shopping,” Cristina Kanethavong

Mall general manager Tracy Vassallo encourages shoppers to be cautious as they purchase items for their loved ones.

“You know I think it’s always just aware of your surroundings, you know we strive to make this the best, the safest shopping environment possible, so we do have a security team that type of thing, but just be aware of your surroundings I think would be the biggest thing,” said Vassallo.



The Bay Park Square Mall will return to its regular schedule after Black Friday.