DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin state trooper arrested one person after they illegally drove a stolen low-speed vehicle (LSV) on a major interstate while they were drunk.

The Wisconsin State Patrol shared that a trooper recently came across an LSV that was traveling on an interstate highway in Dane County.

For those who may not know, LSVs are electric vehicles that can only achieve a top speed of 25 mph and a gross vehicle weight rating of fewer than 3,000 pounds.

Because of this, LSVs are not permitted to travel across expressways, freeways, or interstate highways as these roads tend to require vehicles to operate with speeds over 25 mph.

So you can imagine the state troopers’ surprise to find one of these vehicles traveling across a very busy interstate.

The trooper proceeded to pull the LSV over and discovered that not only was the LSV reported stolen, but the driver of the LSV was operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

The driver was subsequently arrested and the LSV was safely returned to the owner.

While LSVs aren’t allowed on major highways, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation notes that they are permitted on the following roadways: