BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region has announced construction will resume on Tuesday in Hobart, Howard, and the Oneida Nation Reservation in Brown County.

According to a release, the construction on March 8 is for the WIS 29/County VV interchange improvement project. The project first began in March of 2021 but WisDOT reports they hope to have it finished in the fall of 2022.

2022 construction

WisDOT officials explain that the intersection improvement project overall helps with general maintenance like road realignment, lane connection, and removing access for specific roads.

The project is said to also improve safety, mobility, and efficiency by addressing roadway and safety issues, improving multimodal accessibility, and broadband expansion will expand Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) technologies and improve internet communications in the area.​

For this year, WisDOT announced focusing on the following:

Bridge construction

Roadway construction including storm sewer on large fills

Median grading and guardrail around bridge pier

Construct ramp matches to WIS 29

Marley Street north of Millwood Court to be constructed by Brown County

County VV roundabout construction

Traffic impacts and construction staging

WisDOT reports local roadways will be closed and/or detoured during various times during the construction. WIS 29 lane closures can be expected during off-peak hours intermittently during 2022 construction beginning Tuesday, March 15.

The general schedule released by WisDOT is as follows:

Evergreen Avenue to remain open

Temporary connection from Evergreen Avenue to WIS 29 to remain open

County VV will be closed during a portion of 2022 A detour will direct traffic to utilize County U

County U will be closed during a portion of these stages A detour will direct traffic to utilize County VV

County VV and County U detours will not be in place at the same time

To find detailed 2022 construction staging maps and traffic impact dates, click here.