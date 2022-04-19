WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A bird widely known for a holiday that’s all about giving thanks will have to watch its back when the 2022 spring turkey season starts in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is also reminding everyone to bring a camera and apply for a free turkey certificate.

Before you head out to find the biggest bird, the DNR reminds hunters of the following information:

Brush up on the spring turkey hunting regulations before you head out.

Remember that turkey registration is mandatory and must happen by 5 p.m. the day after recovery at gamereg.wi.gov or by calling 1-844-426-3734 .

. If you hunt through a state park, you must have a harvest authorization for the turkey management zone in which the park is located.

Hunters who do not receive a harvest authorization through the Wisconsin spring turkey drawing can apply for a spring permit at Fort McCoy by calling 608-388-3337.

Zones across Wisconsin

The season is usually a six to seven-day period running Wednesday through the following Tuesday. The DNR reports all seven turkey management zones will be open for hunting this year – meaning the whole state is participating. In northeast Wisconsin, it’s zone 2, 3, and 5.

Credit: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

The schedule on the DNR’s website shows the season will open on April 20, with six periods for hunting. The last period ends on May 31.

What is a free turkey certificate?

The DNR website explains that this special certificate is for hunters who had their first harvest or overall experience and want to commemorate the moment.

There are multiple different types to choose from, including:

Tukey

Bear

Deer

Bobcat

Fisher

Otter

Hunting or trapping

All you have to do is upload a photo of your experience and fill out the required information. To find out more, click here.

For more information about turkey season and the regulations that come with it, click here.