NEWTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Nsight Teleservices customers in Manitowoc County will have a ‘brief’ interruption to phone service, including the ability to call 9-1-1, during one day in Feb.

According to Nsight, on Feb. 16 they are upgrading their equipment and the interruption is planned shortly after midnight. Customers will reportedly lose dial tone when the upgrade starts, and it will return once it is completed.

Officials recommend that customers should plan to use a cell phone for calls during the time service is interrupted. Those without a cell phone are advised to find a nearby neighbor within walking or driving distance, stay with a relative or friend or borrow a cell phone from someone.

Anyone with questions can call Nsight Teleservices customer care at 800-826-5215.

Local 5 will update this story if any additional details are provided.