DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Those looking to cool off at De Pere’s Legion Pool will have to wait an additional week.

The scheduled opening date was June 11, but a mechanical issue has pushed the opening date back to June 18. There was no information on what the mechanical issue was.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and assure you we are working hard to get our pool back up and running,” said Marty Kosobucki, De Pere Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director.

The VFW Aquatic Facility is still scheduled to open on June 11. The Legion Only Pool Members will be able to access VFW Pool while Legion Pool is down.

Once Legion Pool is reopened that benefit will no longer be valid.

Those with additional questions are asked to call 920-339-4097.