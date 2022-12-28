OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-The owners of an iconic sporting goods shop in Oshkosh are retiring after over 60 years in business.

The Hergert family told Local Five News that they have sold the Hergert Sport Center to a Minnesota-based company and the last day under their ownership will be March 1.

“Part of it is relief, people ask me what I’m going to do and I say I’ll have to settle on that when we’re completely wound down,” said Bob Hergert.

The family business began in the 1950’s as a dairy store. When that didn’t work out, the family pivoted to sporting goods combining a love for boating and hunting and fishing into one outdoor sports store.

Over the years, they’ve expanded their inventory to include everything from skiing and snowboarding, to basketball and baseball gear, firearms, and of course boats.

The Hergerts said they sold the building to the Minnesota-based company because they planned to keep the store as an outdoor sports store albeit with a changed inventory.

“Continue on like we are running it and take care of the customer instead of tearing it down and building condos or a park,” said Ralph Hergert. “We have three generations of customers that are used to coming here and there’s nothing left that is like it.”

The Hergerts said they are incredibly thankful for all their customers and employees over the years. Bob wanted to shout out Mark Spanbauer and Ron Hergert as two long-time employees that have made a particularly significant impact.

Customers Local Five News spoke to said they aren’t surprised that the Hergerts are retiring given how long they have owned the business. However, they are saddened by the announcement saying this was their go-to place to come for sporting goods. They praised the Hergerts for their honesty and kindness.

“All I can say is thank you it has been a wonderful run,” said Bob Hergert. “I just wish I could be younger and continue to meet and see all the people we’ve served.”

Everything at the store is on clearance until March 1 which is when the Hergerts officially retire.