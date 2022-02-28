GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -One of Green Bay’s most well-known historical sites is emerging from the winter and the Covid-19 pandemic with news events and renewed excitement.

In fact, Heritage Hill has a new leader at the helm who plans to keep the grounds open every month of the year. Instead of closing in the winter months.

Already, special events are beginning.

Last Friday, the Bootleggers Ball brought out an enthusiastic crowd to learn the Charleston dance, celebrate the end of prohibition, and learn about Wisconsin beer marking with Zimbaldi beer.

“We are so incredibly lucky to be open to the public again,” said Amanda Griffette, Private Events Director. “We encourage the public to start coming out again!”

New executive director Michael Telzrow says the new vision includes keeping Heritage Hill open year-round with activities for all ages.

“We’re coming out of a dormant period. Much of that is because of the Covid-19 Pandemic,” Telzrow explained. “We want to strengthen our core mission which is the history of northeastern Wisconsin and the people of northeastern Wisconsin. But we want to broaden the experience beyond the history of the buildings. Arts, culture, everything having to do with the human experience.”

Tickets are already on sale for the next special event in April which is a tour of the grounds with a paranormal expert.

Heritage Hill opens to the public on May 3rd.