‘He’s passionate about Kwik Trip’: UW Marching Band member becomes first college student to partner with Kwik Trip under a NIL

(WFRV) – Kwik Trip announced the start of its NIL program with the partnership with a UW-Madison mellophone player.

According to Kwik Trip, 21-year-old Will Hazeltine is the first college student to partner with Kwik Trip under a NIL (name, image, likeness) partnership. Hazeltine is a mellophone player and a member of the UW Marching Band, according to Kwik Trip.

The release mentions that Hazeltine contacted Kwik Trip about a NIL partnership. Hazeltine is reportedly majoring in geological engineering and loves ‘everything Kwik Trip’.

Being part of that team expresses that whole Wisconsin attitude and mindset; it’s pretty cool. To me, Kwik Trip is as much Wisconsin as the Green Bay Packers are, UW-Madison is, cheese and milk. You think of Wisconsin, as someone from Wisconsin, I think of Kwik Trip. It’s pretty awesome to be a part of that now. Will Hazeltine

Additionally, Kwik Trip says it is ‘really exciting’ for Hazeltine to be part of this first partnership.

It’s really exciting for Will be part of this first partnership. He’s passionate about Kwik Trip and has a unique story and background. He will have all the creative freedom he wants, and we are excited to see what he does with it. Kwik Trip’s Social Media Coordinator Hayden Knoll

Those interested in NIL partnerships with Kwik Trip can find more information here.