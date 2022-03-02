STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The late February fire at Butch’s Bar killed two people, and a friend of one of the victims talked to Local 5 about how good of a person they were.

Terra Grovogel, who says she is a friend of one of the victims of the fatal fire at Butch’s Bar, talked about how good of a person they were. She said her friend was very well known in the community.

“He was a guy with a tremendous heart. Always willing to help out when needed,” said Grovogel.

She also mentioned that the whole community is feeling the loss.

According to the District Attorney, 57-year-old Anthony Gonzalez alleges that he accidentally spilled lighter fluid on his bed and then proceeded to light a cigarette resulting in his bed starting on fire.

Gonzalez denied being under the influence of alcohol or illegal substances during the incident and said he tried to get everyone out of the building.

When he was in court, he reportedly tried to get his bond amount lowered, but the judge refused.

Authorities have not provided the identity of the two victims.