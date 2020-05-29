Hidden Paws Network helping pet owners in need with free food, supplies

Non-profit organization has helped more than 100 owners and their pets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A non-profit organization is helping pet owners take care of their pets with a free food bank.

During the last two months, the Hidden Paws Network have helped over 100 pets. They’re offering pet food and other supplies to those pet owners who can’t afford it at the moment. Along with offering supplies, they are also asking for donations at this time- specifically, they’re seeking cat litter and food.

Donors can help out by dropping off supplies at their Broadway location, check them out on their website or over on their Facebook page.

Anyone who is in need of pet food can head to 155 North Broadway in Green Bay from 1 – 3 p.m. on Monday, Thursday from 3 – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.