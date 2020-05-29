Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Hidden Paws Network helping pet owners in need with free food, supplies

Local News

Non-profit organization has helped more than 100 owners and their pets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A non-profit organization is helping pet owners take care of their pets with a free food bank.

During the last two months, the Hidden Paws Network have helped over 100 pets. They’re offering pet food and other supplies to those pet owners who can’t afford it at the moment. Along with offering supplies, they are also asking for donations at this time- specifically, they’re seeking cat litter and food.

Donors can help out by dropping off supplies at their Broadway location, check them out on their website or over on their Facebook page.

Anyone who is in need of pet food can head to 155 North Broadway in Green Bay from 1 – 3 p.m. on Monday, Thursday from 3 – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"