GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Hidden Paws Network hosting Brown County pet food drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Petsaver Polar_1061612326196430877

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hidden Paws Network (HPN) announced they will be hosting a pet food drive on October 3, to help provide pet supplies to homeless and low-income families in Northeast Wisconsin.

The pet food drive will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at various locations around Brown County including Hidden Paws Network, Lambeau Field parking lot, PetCo east and west locations, Bark & Brew, Cheryl’s Healthy Pet Market, Bay Park Square Mall, and Terry’s Wall Street Pub.

HPN says the pet food pantry supplies pet food, litter, and supplies for homeless and low-income families throughout North East Wisconsin and has already distributed food for over 1,600 pets to each be fed for a month.

For more information on this event visit call (920) 391 – 5695.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns

Green Bay Nation: What if the Packers are without Davante Adams?

Green Bay Nation Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation Challenge or No Challenge 9/23

Green Bay Nation Top Five Tweets 9/23