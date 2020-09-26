Hidden Paws Network hosting Brown County pet food drive

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hidden Paws Network (HPN) announced they will be hosting a pet food drive on October 3, to help provide pet supplies to homeless and low-income families in Northeast Wisconsin.

The pet food drive will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at various locations around Brown County including Hidden Paws Network, Lambeau Field parking lot, PetCo east and west locations, Bark & Brew, Cheryl’s Healthy Pet Market, Bay Park Square Mall, and Terry’s Wall Street Pub.

HPN says the pet food pantry supplies pet food, litter, and supplies for homeless and low-income families throughout North East Wisconsin and has already distributed food for over 1,600 pets to each be fed for a month.

For more information on this event visit call (920) 391 – 5695.

Latest Stories