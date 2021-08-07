High Cliff Golf Course to host 2nd annual Nine at Night for Special Olympics

SHERWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) – Tee up Wisconsin, the 2nd annual Nine at Night for Special Olympics Wisconsin will be taking place on Friday at the High Cliff Golf Course in Sherwood.

According to Special Olympics of Wisconsin, the event will blend nine holes of glow-in-the-dark golf, decorated golf carts, and dinner to provide an exciting opportunity for all guests.

“We are excited to be back for our second annual Nine at Night Golf event benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin! High Cliff is a fun course and we will be illuminating it for a neat nighttime experience,” Special Olympics Wisconsin, Director of Development Sarah Graper said.

The event is set to begin at 5 p.m. and will include dinner, raffles, and a golf cart decorating contest before the twilight tee-off at 8 p.m. Those who wish to participate in the event can register at the Special Olympics of Wisconsin website. Participants are reminded that all proceeds will benefit the 9,000 athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin.