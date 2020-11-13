High demand and low local supply contributing to meat shortage

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) Meat shortage concerns are increasing across the county and now Wisconsinites may soon be asking–where’s the beef?

Ross Olejniczak, a deer hunter says, “Some people get that lucky day, they go out one afternoon and they get the one they been looking

Since it took Ross two weeks to harvest his deer during bow season, he laughs, “That’s not my luck though.”

But the wait to eat his deer could be even longer.

John Haen, with Haen Meat Packing Inc., says, “They usually get their cuts back within the week and then the sausage can take three-four weeks on average during the bow season.”

With the gun deer hunting season right around the corner you wouldn’t expect a meat shortage but one local processor says there could be some delays.

Haen says, “The hunters from the gun season will have their cuts and hamburger out back within the week. The sausage can take up to a month or a little over a couple of months maybe sometimes depending on when they bring it in.”

Now Haen says getting certain cuts of beef to consumers takes manpower and this pandemic has put some kinks in distribution across the U.S. and it could be awhile before customers get their hands on certain cuts of beef.

Haen says, “We’re all kind of backed out at least a year and a half most of us are. Year-round, places that process beef and hog are busy, there’s really no let down whatsoever. It’s a year-round process.”

Even though it will take just about the same amount of time to process Ross’ deer, as it did for him to catch it, Ross says he doesn’t mind the wait. “A few weeks for sure. There is a lot of deer that gets processed this time of the year but it takes a while but you just gotta be patient a little bit but it’s worth it for venison.”

Another reason for the delay in consumers getting their hands on certain cuts of beef —there aren’t many beef and hog processors left in Wisconsin