High five for diaper drive: Local organizations hosting weekend diaper drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Doulas and House of Hope are teaming up to host the 4th annual diaper drive on Saturday, July 17th at House of Hope from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The goal of the event is to educate, raise awareness of diaper need in the United States and donate the diapers back to families in the community. According to Green Bay Doulas, 1 in 3 households are experiencing diaper needs which can lead to child abuse and neglect.

There will be 13 locations to drop off in the Green Bay area and one location in Neenah. They hope to collect 50,000 diapers.

This event is sponsored by US Venture, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Bank First, Community

First Credit Union, Precision Machine, Prevea Health, AK Pizza Crust, Oneida Nation.

For more information on how you can get involved visit diaper drive.