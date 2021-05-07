High risk of wildfires remains in Northeast Wisconsin as dry conditions continue

(WFRV) – The fire danger throughout all of Northeast Wisconsin continues into the weekend with the Wisconsin DNR releasing the latest fire danger report.

All counties in Northeast Wisconsin and much of the western part of the state are under a ‘high’ fire danger with parts of the far west part of Wisconsin under a ‘very high’ fire danger.

Wisconsin DNR

The DNR says the southern part of the state has seen a green-up thanks to rain showers earlier in the week but the northwest still remains dry, resulting in an elevated fire risk.

So far this wildfire season, the DNR has responded to 556 wildfires which burned more than 1,700 acres plus other fire that were suppressed by local fire departments and federal partners. A reminder to check a few things before you burn: