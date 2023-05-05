JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 38-year-old high school coach from southern Wisconsin was arrested on Friday for allegedly putting a personal recording device in the girl’s locker room.

According to a release, the incident happened at Janesville Craig High School, where Brian Kitzman, who is a coach for various sports in the athletics program, allegedly set up a recording device in the girl’s locker room and filmed them while changing.

Kitzman was arrested for possession of child pornography, violation of privacy, and representations depicting nudity. He is being held at the Rock County Jail and awaiting his initial court appearance.

The incident is still under investigation at this time. Janesville Police Chief David Moore and Janesville School District Superintendent Mark Holzman will be holding a press conference on Monday to talk more about the incident.