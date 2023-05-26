GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – Nurse Tansy Lederhaus is a living example of how you cannot only survive traumatic injury, but you can thrive.

“It was a bad car crash,” she recalled. “I was given less than a one percent chance of surviving initially.”

She was just 17 at the time and her friend died in the same crash.

She spent 43 days in the hospital and throughout that time she saw firsthand the impact of nurses on her recovery.

So much so that she became one herself.

“I stay in touch with some of them today and they still hold a special place in my heart.”

Now working alongside Orthopoedic surgeons at OSMS, Nurse Tansy is offering her own beacon of light to patients experiencing pain and trying to regain their strength after traumatic injury.

“I have on occasion brought up my personal story. Not very often. Regardless, you can without having to do that you can put yourself in their shoes and help them through it.”

Dr. Steve Scheckinger says her life experience is invaluable.

“Nurses play a valuable role in not only changing stitching but helping them emotionally to come out on top,” he told Local 5 News.

This is only part of the arc in a full-circle moment.

Nurse Tansy is also an active advocate for blood donation.

“I received over 100 units of blood products so I’ve become a regular blood donor and I like to encourage other people to do so as well.”

Dr. Scheckinger says her commitment inspires others to give.

“I don’t know what we’d do without her.”

Who knew that when as a teenager she lay in a hospital bed she should go on to achieve so much?

She went on to marry the young friend who was at her bedside and become a mother.

Not even the survivor herself says she could have predicted it.

“I learned that I’m a lot stronger than I would think I am. I’m able to get through a lot.”