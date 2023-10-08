GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – Dozens gathered for the 10TH annual Green Bay Area Public School Marching Band Showcase, four bands from the Green Bay Area Public School District participated in the event band director Megan Sweeney says participating in the band allows students to form lasting friendships.



“It gives them a home within their big school they tend to find all their friends, they find study groups, they find like-minded people and it gives them a place of fun and safety within our larger schools,” explained Sweeney.



Sweeny encourages more students to join the fun.



“Pick it up in fifth grade or sixth grade at our middle school and stick with it, it looks great on resumes, and it really is just such an amazing sense of accomplishments and team spirit within each of the bands,” said Sweeney.



Proceeds from the event will benefit performing arts programs within the Green Bay Area Public School District.