FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old man is in custody after a high-speed chase across Fond du Lac County, and is facing multiple charges including operating while intoxicated.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on March 21 around 8:30 p.m., a deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 151 near Highway 175 in Fond du Lac County for a speed violation. Instead of pulling over, the vehicle sped up when the Deputy activated his emergency lights.

The suspect continued driving at a high rate of speed after exiting the highway. He continued driving through multiple side streets in Oakfield.

Tire deflation devices were successfully used, and the authorities were able to box the suspect’s car in.

The driver was identified as a 28-year-old man from Oakfield. He is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail for operating while intoxicated, as well as other charges from the pursuit.

In total, the pursuit covered 11.8 miles.

Authorities say that one Deputy was transported to a local hospital and released for minor injuries. Two squad cars also had minor damage from the chase.