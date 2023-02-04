FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday. The vehicle was pulled over on Johnson Street at Pioneer Road for suspended license plates that did not match the vehicle.

Deputies believed the driver to be ‘impaired by alcohol’ during the traffic stop, and say that he provided his brother’s information when asked for his own.

The deputy was able to identify the man as a 35-year-old from Oshkosh who had active arrest warrants and was also on probation for Vehicle Operator Fleeing/Eluding an Officer.

The man reportedly sped off at a ‘high rate of speed’ after allegedly refusing to get out of his vehicle.

During the pursuit, deputies deployed a tire deflation device but it was unsuccessful. Shortly after while the fleeing vehicle was trying to make a turn while unable to slow down, the vehicle ended up going eastbound in a westbound lane.

It was at this time that the deputy was able to make contact with the suspect’s vehicle and get him off the road. Authorities say that after the vehicle became disabled in the ditch, the man allegedly ran away on foot.

While chasing on foot, a deputy was able to bring the suspect into custody after using an ‘electrical weapon.’

The suspect was medically cleared at a local hospital, and the deputy reportedly sustained possible injuries from his airbags deploying. The cruiser driven by the deputy was significantly damaged along with the suspect vehicle.

According to the release, the suspect is being charged with:

Felony Fleeing/Eluding

2 counts of Resisting/Obstructing

2nd-Degree Reckless Endanger Safety

Bail Jumping

And receiving citations for OWI 2nd Offense Operating after Revocation Violation of License Restrictions for failure to install an ignition interlock device Speeding



The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 15 miles, deputies say.

No additional information was provided.