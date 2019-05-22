High-speed pursuit ends in crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) -

A high-speed pursuit ended with a vehicle crashing into several parked cars in Green Bay.

Shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night, Brown County Sheriff Deputies responded to Symba’s Pub & Grub in the Village of Howard for the reports of a stolen vehicle.

When deputies arrived, a short pursuit occurred with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into parked cars at the 300 block of Kelly Jo Drive.

Deputies say the vehicle was stolen.

The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy Ireland of Green Bay was taken into custody.

Ireland faces multiple charges, including operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony eluding police, operating while intoxicated 7th offense and a probation hold.

No injuries were reported.