High-speed pursuit ends in crash
Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) -
A high-speed pursuit ended with a vehicle crashing into several parked cars in Green Bay.
Shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night, Brown County Sheriff Deputies responded to Symba’s Pub & Grub in the Village of Howard for the reports of a stolen vehicle.
When deputies arrived, a short pursuit occurred with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into parked cars at the 300 block of Kelly Jo Drive.
Deputies say the vehicle was stolen.
The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy Ireland of Green Bay was taken into custody.
Ireland faces multiple charges, including operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony eluding police, operating while intoxicated 7th offense and a probation hold.
No injuries were reported.