BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following a high-speed pursuit that ended with road spikes being deployed in the City of Beaver Dam.

According to a release, around 2:00 p.m., a deputy with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2016 Ford Focus for speeding on Madison Road near Iron Road.

The deputy made contact with the driver, a 42-year-old man from Columbus. After the initial contact, the driver fled into the city of Beaver Dam before driving out onto US 151.

The driver continued to flee at speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour before deputies were able to deploy road spikes on the vehicle.

After hitting the road spikes, the vehicle came to a stop on US 151 just north of State Highway 33. The northbound lanes of US 151 were closed until the driver had been taken into custody.

The driver will have felony fleeing and a felony OWI offense recommended.

During the incident, a dog escaped from the driver’s vehicle, causing issues with traffic on both the north and southbound lanes. The dog was eventually caught and turned over to the owner.

No further details were provided.