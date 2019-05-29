High water causing issues at Kewaunee marina

The high water in Lake Michigan is not only causing concern for residents along the lakeshore, but for businesses and boat landings as well such as the marina in Kewaunee.

“We’ve been experiencing a great deal of flooding in our parking lot and boat launch area. This has had an impact on fisherman and campers alike coming in having to trudge through this. We’re also experiencing recent shoreline erosion as well and it’s become a daily challenge in having to clean this up and take the time each day to eliminate the debris from the boat slip areas.” -Melody Lacey City of Kewaunee Marina Coordinator

And with the high water making it difficult to access some areas near the marina, the area has seen a lower number of visitors so far this season.

“We had an exceptionally pleasant weekend and numbers are down. We are a full marina, we’re at full capacity, but it’s just been slow having them come in to launch their boats and get their equipment on and get ready for the season. With the flooded parking lots it makes it a real obstacle to maneuver around and same with the boat launch area the numbers have absolutely declined.”

As water levels continue to inch closer to new record highs, residents in the area are reflecting on just how high the water currently is.

“I was born and raised here and I’ve talked to several lifetime residents here and we’ve all agreed we’ve never experienced this in our lives here, it’s surreal. We’re just hoping it goes away soon.”

For the latest water levels on the Great Lakes follow this link: Great Lakes water levels