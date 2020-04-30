High winds,rain, flooding in East Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- High winds, rain, and flooding took over parts of the Eastern Section of Green Bay Wednesday, leaving damaged property, water rescues, but no injuries.

Emergency Alerts were sent to smart devices at around 11:30AM Wednesday, advising anyone in the area of East Shore Drive to evacuate due to rising flood waters. Winds in excess of 50mph, could be felt in and around the area throughout the morning into the afternoon. Green Bay PD quickly closed off East Shore Dr, between Irwin and Nicolet Dr, as the race to evacuate residents was on.

Local 5 was there when a man and his dog had to be evacuated by Green Bay Metro Fire Department’s water rescue team as the water continued to rise off of the Bay. Some residents had just moments to leave as the water began to move in off of the Bay. Vehicles were also suck in the water, which were unoccupied.

In Downtown Green Bay, there was heavy flooding reported there as well. The parking lot of The Neville Museum was more like a swimming pool, with water in some spots knee high. Luckily, there was no one in that parking lot at the time, as the Fox River continued to spill over into the roadway.

In Ashwaubenon, many homes and backwards were flooded which took resident’s by surprise there. ” I woke up this morning and saw my nice flooded back yard. It has just been going deeper and deeper,” said Gary Jaubowski who has lived there for 16-years. Further down, boat docks could be seen crashing against each other in the high waters.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said that he was monitoring the situation. ” We’ve been in coordinating with the Red Cross and potentially they are going to be offering hotel vouchers if folks aren’t able to head back to their homes,” said Genrich. An evacuation center was set up by Green Bay Police, but it was shut down due to no one needing shelter.

Late tonight, East Shore Dr remains closed, as crews continue to work on pumping the water out of the flooded streets. It is unclear at this point when the road will reopen, but the good news is that no one has been reportedly injured. The winds will continue throughout the night and into the Morning.