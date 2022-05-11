FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – A local police department says the increased temperatures may be the cause of an uptick in speeding and plan to use a radar trailer to catch speeders.

The Fox Crossing Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a possible correlation between the warmer weather and speeding vehicles.

What is the department doing to deter possible speeders? Well, the Fox Crossing Police Department radar trailer will be deployed in ‘problematic’ areas. Officers will also be watching for violators.

Officials are asking motorists to slow down and obey the posted speed limits.

There was no information on exactly which areas the department planned on using the trailer.