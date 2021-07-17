Highest paying jobs in Green Bay for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Green Bay, WI using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $47,370 (#113 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,990

– Employment: 138,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,580)

— Napa, CA ($66,690)

– Job description: Determine eligibility of persons applying to receive assistance from government programs and agency resources, such as welfare, unemployment benefits, social security, and public housing.

#49. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $47,550 (#248 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#48. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $47,560 (#106 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($71,820)

— Anchorage, AK ($68,510)

— Rockford, IL ($65,040)

– Job description: Install, program, maintain, and repair security and fire alarm wiring and equipment. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes.

#47. Sheet metal workers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $49,050 (#148 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#46. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $49,300 (#182 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

#45. Chefs and head cooks

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $49,340 (#169 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

#44. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $50,670 (#149 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#43. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $50,830 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,850

– Employment: 47,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($69,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($67,060)

— Columbus, OH ($66,440)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend continuous flow or vat-type equipment; filter presses; shaker screens; centrifuges; condenser tubes; precipitating, fermenting, or evaporating tanks; scrubbing towers; or batch stills. These machines extract, sort, or separate liquids, gases, or solids from other materials to recover a refined product. Includes dairy processing equipment operators.

#42. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $51,190 (#19 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 710

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,300

– Employment: 149,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($69,040)

— Waco, TX ($60,570)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($59,760)

– Job description: Operate computer-controlled tools, machines, or robots to machine or process parts, tools, or other work pieces made of metal, plastic, wood, stone, or other materials. May also set up and maintain equipment.

#41. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $51,630 (#100 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($93,060)

— Salinas, CA ($91,790)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($89,000)

– Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.

#40. Septic tank servicers and sewer pipe cleaners

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $51,990 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,930

– Employment: 29,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Joplin, MO ($71,930)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($70,340)

— Rochester, MN ($63,200)

– Job description: Clean and repair septic tanks, sewer lines, or drains. May patch walls and partitions of tank, replace damaged drain tile, or repair breaks in underground piping.

#39. Postal service clerks

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $52,060 (#149 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#38. Postal service mail carriers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $52,100 (#287 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#37. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $52,490 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 910

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#36. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $52,610 (#30 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

#35. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $53,180 (#36 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,500

– Employment: 40,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($84,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,360)

– Job description: Operate or tend machinery at surface mining site, equipped with scoops, shovels, or buckets to excavate and load loose materials.

#34. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $53,690 (#91 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

#33. Glaziers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $53,880 (#45 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,970

– Employment: 52,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($89,250)

— Salem, OR ($85,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,240)

– Job description: Install glass in windows, skylights, store fronts, and display cases, or on surfaces, such as building fronts, interior walls, ceilings, and tabletops.

#32. Carpenters

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $54,150 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#31. Maintenance workers, machinery

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $54,590 (#66 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

#30. Cargo and freight agents

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $55,660 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,170

– Employment: 96,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($72,590)

— St. Cloud, MN ($67,360)

— Springfield, MO ($59,660)

– Job description: Expedite and route movement of incoming and outgoing cargo and freight shipments in airline, train, and trucking terminals and shipping docks. Take orders from customers and arrange pickup of freight and cargo for delivery to loading platform. Prepare and examine bills of lading to determine shipping charges and tariffs.

#29. Food service managers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $56,090 (#214 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#28. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $56,150 (#116 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#27. Real estate sales agents

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $56,590 (#96 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

– Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.

#26. Industrial machinery mechanics

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $56,630 (#162 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#25. Electric motor, power tool, and related repairers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $56,870 (#11 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,250

– Employment: 15,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($79,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($66,910)

– Job description: Repair, maintain, or install electric motors, wiring, or switches.

#24. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $57,010 (#84 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

#23. Electricians

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $57,390 (#168 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#22. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $57,720 (#164 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#21. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $58,130 (#118 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#20. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $59,830 (#208 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#19. Tax preparers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $60,470 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,160)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($80,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($78,470)

– Job description: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

#18. Construction and building inspectors

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $61,950 (#121 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#17. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $62,470 (#65 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#16. Automotive body and related repairers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $63,780 (#10 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($81,730)

— Midland, TX ($76,760)

— Raleigh, NC ($75,460)

– Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

#15. Advertising sales agents

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $64,190 (#54 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#14. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $64,950 (#198 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#13. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $65,740 (#175 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#12. Insurance sales agents

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $66,680 (#123 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#11. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $66,760 (#208 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#10. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $68,510 (#57 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#9. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $71,660 (#83 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#8. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $73,370 (#104 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 610

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $74,030 (#116 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#6. Real estate brokers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $74,290 (#35 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.

#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $79,800 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#4. Detectives and criminal investigators

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $91,290 (#72 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#3. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $92,010 (#142 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#2. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $99,770 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Green Bay, WI

– Annual mean salary: $104,130 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

