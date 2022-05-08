Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Oshkosh-Neenah, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#16. Preschool teachers, except special education

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $29,460

– #409 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#15. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $36,250

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,860

– Employment: 109,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

#14. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $43,650

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,170

– Employment: 108,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)

— Napa, CA ($54,120)

#13. Paralegals and legal assistants

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $46,530

– #290 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,610

– Employment: 332,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)

#12. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $51,240

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,920

– Employment: 62,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)

#11. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $53,200

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,590

– Employment: 67,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

#10. Chemical technicians

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $53,350

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,700

– Employment: 63,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($86,340)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($79,390)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

#9. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $57,510

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,880

– Employment: 39,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)

— North Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($91,580)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

#8. Architectural and civil drafters

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $58,610

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,120

– Employment: 99,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

#7. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $58,910

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,310

– Employment: 115,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northeast Virginia nonmetropolitan area ($99,890)

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

#6. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $60,160

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– Employment: 206,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($127,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,100)

#5. Mechanical drafters

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $61,750

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,490

– Employment: 51,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

#4. Computer network support specialists

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $63,440

– #197 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,040

– Employment: 184,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#3. Respiratory therapists

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,640

– Employment: 131,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)

#2. Dental hygienists

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $70,470

– #314 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#1. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

– Annual mean salary: $91,020

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,790

– Employment: 73,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)