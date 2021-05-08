(WFRV) – With National Signing Day behind us and the 2021 college football season fast approaching, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Wisconsin using 247Sports.
There are a number of players primed to make big impacts right away, including starters as soon as they arrive. The highest-rated players run the gamut from offense to special teams. Without a doubt, several of the players listed here are sure to be household names by the holidays. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.
#14: Calvin Muraski (OT)
– College: Western Michigan
– National ranking: #2,275 (3 stars, 0.8059 rating)
– Position ranking: #191 (OT)
– Offers: Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan
#13: Hunter Marcom (TE)
– College: Central Michigan
– National ranking: #2,232 (3 stars, 0.8084 rating)
– Position ranking: #117 (TE)
– Offers: Central Michigan, Valparaiso
#12: JaVaughn Byrd (CB)
– College: Northern Illinois
– National ranking: #2,045 (3 stars, 0.8159 rating)
– Position ranking: #180 (CB)
– Offers: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan
#11: Jalonnie Williams (SDE)
– College: Northern Illinois
– National ranking: #1,954 (3 stars, 0.8195 rating)
– Position ranking: #113 (SDE)
– Offers: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan
#10: Drew Biber (WR)
– College: Purdue
– National ranking: #1,421 (3 stars, 0.8382 rating)
– Position ranking: #194 (WR)
– Offers: Purdue, Northern Illinois, Boise State, Concordia University, Minnesota State Mankato
#9: Garrett Gillette (TE)
– College: not committed
– National ranking: #1,290 (3 stars, 0.8431 rating)
– Position ranking: #66 (TE)
– Offers: Arizona State, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Fordham
#8: Hayden Nelson (WDE)
– College: UCLA
– National ranking: #1,257 (3 stars, 0.8444 rating)
– Position ranking: #69 (WDE)
– Offers: Syracuse, Air Force, Ball State, Bowling Green
#7: Marcus Mbow (OT)
– College: Purdue
– National ranking: #1,038 (3 stars, 0.8519 rating)
– Position ranking: #93 (OT)
– Offers: Purdue, Arizona State, Arizona, Arkansas, Bowling Green
#6: Loyal Crawford (RB)
– College: Wisconsin
– National ranking: #569 (3 stars, 0.8721 rating)
– Position ranking: #30 (RB)
– Offers: Wisconsin, Michigan State
#5: Jackson Acker (ATH)
– College: Wisconsin
– National ranking: #561 (3 stars, 0.8722 rating)
– Position ranking: #37 (ATH)
– Offers: Wisconsin
#4: Ayo Adebogun (WDE)
– College: Wisconsin
– National ranking: #554 (3 stars, 0.8729 rating)
– Position ranking: #35 (WDE)
– Offers: Wisconsin, Michigan State
#3: Braelon Allen (ILB)
– College: Wisconsin
– National ranking: #216 (4 stars, 0.9159 rating)
– Position ranking: #14 (ILB)
– Offers: Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame
#2: Hunter Wohler (S)
– College: Wisconsin
– National ranking: #205 (4 stars, 0.9185 rating)
– Position ranking: #13 (S)
– Offers: Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan
#1: JP Benzschawel (OT)
– College: Wisconsin
– National ranking: #130 (4 stars, 0.9399 rating)
– Position ranking: #14 (OT)
– Offers: Wisconsin
