(WFRV) – With National Signing Day behind us and the 2021 college football season fast approaching, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Wisconsin using 247Sports.

There are a number of players primed to make big impacts right away, including starters as soon as they arrive. The highest-rated players run the gamut from offense to special teams. Without a doubt, several of the players listed here are sure to be household names by the holidays. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#14: Calvin Muraski (OT)

– College: Western Michigan

– National ranking: #2,275 (3 stars, 0.8059 rating)

– Position ranking: #191 (OT)

– Offers: Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan

#13: Hunter Marcom (TE)

– College: Central Michigan

– National ranking: #2,232 (3 stars, 0.8084 rating)

– Position ranking: #117 (TE)

– Offers: Central Michigan, Valparaiso

#12: JaVaughn Byrd (CB)

– College: Northern Illinois

– National ranking: #2,045 (3 stars, 0.8159 rating)

– Position ranking: #180 (CB)

– Offers: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan

#11: Jalonnie Williams (SDE)

– College: Northern Illinois

– National ranking: #1,954 (3 stars, 0.8195 rating)

– Position ranking: #113 (SDE)

– Offers: Northern Illinois, Central Michigan

#10: Drew Biber (WR)

– College: Purdue

– National ranking: #1,421 (3 stars, 0.8382 rating)

– Position ranking: #194 (WR)

– Offers: Purdue, Northern Illinois, Boise State, Concordia University, Minnesota State Mankato

#9: Garrett Gillette (TE)

– College: not committed

– National ranking: #1,290 (3 stars, 0.8431 rating)

– Position ranking: #66 (TE)

– Offers: Arizona State, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Fordham

#8: Hayden Nelson (WDE)

– College: UCLA

– National ranking: #1,257 (3 stars, 0.8444 rating)

– Position ranking: #69 (WDE)

– Offers: Syracuse, Air Force, Ball State, Bowling Green

#7: Marcus Mbow (OT)

– College: Purdue

– National ranking: #1,038 (3 stars, 0.8519 rating)

– Position ranking: #93 (OT)

– Offers: Purdue, Arizona State, Arizona, Arkansas, Bowling Green

#6: Loyal Crawford (RB)

– College: Wisconsin

– National ranking: #569 (3 stars, 0.8721 rating)

– Position ranking: #30 (RB)

– Offers: Wisconsin, Michigan State

#5: Jackson Acker (ATH)

– College: Wisconsin

– National ranking: #561 (3 stars, 0.8722 rating)

– Position ranking: #37 (ATH)

– Offers: Wisconsin

#4: Ayo Adebogun (WDE)

– College: Wisconsin

– National ranking: #554 (3 stars, 0.8729 rating)

– Position ranking: #35 (WDE)

– Offers: Wisconsin, Michigan State

#3: Braelon Allen (ILB)

– College: Wisconsin

– National ranking: #216 (4 stars, 0.9159 rating)

– Position ranking: #14 (ILB)

– Offers: Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame

#2: Hunter Wohler (S)

– College: Wisconsin

– National ranking: #205 (4 stars, 0.9185 rating)

– Position ranking: #13 (S)

– Offers: Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan

#1: JP Benzschawel (OT)

– College: Wisconsin

– National ranking: #130 (4 stars, 0.9399 rating)

– Position ranking: #14 (OT)

– Offers: Wisconsin

