Green Bay Botanical Garden is shining a light on the annual “WPS Garden of Lights” 25th anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- As the year is beginning to whine down, and the holiday season is finally upon us, a seasonal family outing is returning to the Green Bay area.

The Green Bay Botanical Garden’s annual “WPS Garden of Lights,” is the group’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

The Garden of Lights kicks off for the holiday season on Friday, November 26, and will be shining brightly until the New Year! Guests can experience a “winter wonderland” that will incorporate more than 300,000 lights that have been curated by the Garden Team to create “nature-inspired” displays.

Executive Director Susan Garot shares how thrilled she is to see the return of the Garden of Lights and for the 25th anniversary of the event. Garot says, “This event was one of the first ways our community could come together during the busy holiday season.” She continues by explaining how the Garden of Lights allows family and friends to come out and embrace a beautiful display together.

Now, following guidance from the Brown County Public Health Department, several guidelines will be put into place during the events. The following protocols will be practiced during the Garden of Lights events:

Tickets for dated & timed events must be purchased ahead of time

Guests are strongly recommended to wear face coverings in Garden Buildings. Face masks will be required for photos with Santa

There will be limited capacity each night, spread out through a 4 1/2 hour window for limited gathering within enclosed spaces

Limited seating on Horse-drawn wagon rides Face masks are strongly recommended while on wagons

One-way entry and exit points

The scheduled dates of when the Garden will be open for the light show, the days it will not be open, and special “family night” events have also been provided by organizers.

The following dates are the expected schedule of the wintertime event.

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before Christmas Eve November 26th-28th December 2nd-5th December 9th-12th December 16th-19th December 23rd

Additional Dates : Sunday, December 26th Thursday, December 30th Saturday, January 1st

: Family Night : Sunday, November 28 All reservations, adults and kids, must be made in advance due to limited capacity.

:

The following dates are days when the Garden will be closed.

Thursday, November 25th (Thanksgiving)

December 24th-25th (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day)

Friday, December 31st (New Year’s Eve)

Organizers explain that guests have a chance to partake in the artwork and join in on the light show. Personal “Glowing Daisy Necklaces.” The beautiful accessories will light up your path as you enjoy the Garden, and they change colors too.

Ticket prices are listed online. To purchase tickets for the Garden of Lights in advance, go to the Garden’s Website.