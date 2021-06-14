Highlights of the Wisconsin state budget

FILE – In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Governor Tony Evers arrives to a ceremony at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers made it official Saturday, June 5, 2021, announcing his bid for a second term in the battleground state where he stands as a Democratic block to the Republican-controlled state Legislature.(Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)



MADISON, Wis. (AP) — How much and what taxes to cut is one of the largest remaining questions for the Legislature’s budget-writing committee to tackle this week as it nears the end of its work writing the state budget.

The Republican-controlled panel hopes to complete its work on Thursday. It has dramatically scaled back the two-year spending plan from what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed in February.

Once passed by the committee, the Senate and Assembly will vote on the budget, likely the last week of June. Once passed by the Legislature, it then heads to Evers who has broad line-item veto authority.