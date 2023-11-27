FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials say one “highly intoxicated” woman was cited for Misuse of 911 Sunday night after making four calls to 911 in one day.

According to the Fox Crossing Police Department, a woman called police at 7:22 p.m. on November 26 to report footprints in the snow on her property.

Officers determined the footsteps to be from an officer who had responded to the house after the woman had called 911 earlier that day.

Poice says the woman then called 911 two more times asking where the officers were while police were en route to the home.

Officers say the woman was “highly intoxicated” and they cited her for Misuse of 911.