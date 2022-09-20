CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the missing 13-year-old boy from the Town of Clayton.

According to a Facebook post, the teenager has been located around 2:30 p.m.

No further details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this should any details emerge.

MONDAY, 9/20/2022, 2:30 p.m.

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing 13-year-old from the Town of Clayton.

William Crouse was last seen at 10:30 a.m. wearing a maroon-colored t-shirt, gray athletic shorts, and glasses. The boy is missing from his residence on Michael Avenue.

The disappearance of Crouse is ‘highly unusual’ for William. Additionally, he has a medical condition that may limit his endurance.





Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says his mode of travel is unknown at this time, but his bicycle has been accounted for.

Those who have seen William Crouse should call 9-1-1 immediately and inform local law enforcement.

