Highway 20-VV interchange in Brown County one step closer to becoming reality

ONEIDA NATION RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – In December 2018, Brown County announced that it was successful in securing nearly $20 million in federal funds for a project.

Recently, the Oneida Nation and Brown County have worked out the last pieces of an agreement to secure State Highway 29-County Highway VV interchange project.

In an announcement from the Oneida Nation, an agreement was made to keep the project moving forward, which includes the Nation providing a zero cost easement to the Wisconsin DOT to construct a road to the interchange that would be maintained by Brown County.

“If it wasn’t for the Oneida Nation’s willingness to work with the County, this project would have died. We would have lost nearly $20 million in federal funds and our communities would still be dealing with a deadly section of highway,” says Brown County Troy Streckenbach.

The Highway 29-County VV interchange is currently in the design phase. Construction is set to begin in 2021 with completion anticipated in late 2022.

The Nation supports and is working with multiple local government along with the Wisconsin DOT on this interchange. Community Safety is a high priority for the Nation. Tehassi Hill, Oneida Chariman