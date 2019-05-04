Highway 29 at South Huron in Bellevue closes Monday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) -- Wisconsin Highway 29 at South Huron Road in Bellevue will be closed Monday, May 6 for nearly two months.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the Brown County Public Works Department will keep this portion of the road closed until June 30.

This closure is part of a construction project to build a roundabout, replace a box culvert, and reconstruct South Huron at this intersection.

Traffic detours will follow Highway 29/141 to County JJ to County QQ.