Highway 29 construction in Howard-Hobart delayed due to weather, businesses prepared for impact

HOWARD, Wis.(WFRV)- Construction was supposed to begin Monday on a stretch of Highway 29 in Howard-Hobart but has been delayed due to weather conditions. The project involves the installation of an interchange overpass. “It will be a lot safer for people traveling both to the businesses and the surrounding communities as well as getting back on the highway,” said Matt Ternes Project Manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Highway 29 has seen its share of incidents that involve collisions over the years. They are one of the reasons for the improvement project. It will be completed in phases that include the realignment of the roadway around the highway. Local businesses will be impacted by the construction which will last until the fall of 2022.

“There is only a short period of time, where the immediate access in one direction going west will be closed,” said Brad Hemeryk of Maplewood Meats. Brad says throughout the duration of the project, lines of communication will be open with D.O.T. and the village. “We’re working with the D.O.T. and the village of Howard to remain accessed the entire length of the project,” said Brad.

At the Shell Gas Station on Milltown Road, the construction will be in the front and rear of the business. They will also be open throughout the project. “If our customers need to get here from a different direction, they can always come off of County Road FF and then take Shawano Avenue up to Milltown RD, ” said Hugh Swanson location manager.

Weekly project updates on the construction can be found here. History on the project through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation can be found here. For more information regarding work zone rules for motorists, the law restricting hand-held devices, and general work zone safety information, visit work zone safety.

