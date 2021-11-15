UPDATE: All lanes on HWY 55 have reopened

MONDAY 11/15/2021 4: 41 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE Co., Wis. (WFRV)- The HWY 55 lanes have reopened following a crash that occurred on Monday, November 15.

According to officials, the initial crash closed all lanes in both directions on the highway. The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details become available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Highway 55 lanes in Outagamie County closed in both directions, crash near CTH J

MONDAY 11/15/2021 4:20 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE Co., Wis. (WFRV)- Officials released information about a crash on HWY 55 that occurred on Monday, November 15.

The incident has closed lanes heading in both the northbound and southbound directions.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is the leading agency handling the crash. The accident is placed near County J on the WIS 55. According to the release, the estimated closure is around one hour at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details are made public.