FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WFRV) – A Winnebago County highway foreman and his wife have died after being ejected from a motorcycle when a vehicle allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign on Friday evening.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Van Dyne Road at Subway Road in the Town of Friendship around 6:50 p.m. on September 1.

The initial investigation revealed that a westbound vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Fond du Lac woman, allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign on Subway Road and was hit by a northbound motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 58-year-old Paul Delap, and the passenger, later identified as 56-year-old Pamela Delap, were elected from the motorcycle. Authorities say that Paul was reportedly not wearing a helmet, however, Pamela was.

Paul was pronounced dead at the scene, and Pamela was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center where she would also later pass away due to her injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials with Winnebago County remember the Delaps as dedicated public servants.

On behalf of the Winnebago County government and citizens, we remember the Delaps for their years of service to our county. Paul had been a dedicated employee of our highway department since 1991 and was eventually elevated to the position of paving foreman. Pam was a fierce advocate for people with disabilities and a proud BPDD Partners in Policymaking graduate. Pam was instrumental in the construction of an accessible playground in the city of Oshkosh and spent countless hours volunteering for disability initiatives statewide. Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel

The driver of the westbound vehicle was evaluated at St. Agnes Hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies noted that inattentive driving is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Wisconsin State Patrol, North Fond du Lac Police Department, Van Dyne First Responders, North Fond du Lac Fire Department, Theda Star Helicopter, the Fond du Lac County Highway Department, and the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office.