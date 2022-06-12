(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a list of state highway maintenance projects taking place in northeast Wisconsin during the week of June 13.

Brown County

What/Were: County JJ will be closed between the ramps (over I-43) due to maintenance crews repairing concrete. The interchange ramps will remain open.

County JJ will be closed between the ramps (over I-43) due to maintenance crews repairing concrete. When: 6 a.m., Monday, June 13 through 6 a.m., Monday, June 27

6 a.m., Monday, June 13 through 6 a.m., Monday, June 27 Detour: County JJ to Manitowoc Road to Continental Drive to US 141/Main Street to County JJ.

Marinette County

What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound and southbound US 141 between County P and Finnelli Avenue and between County W and Dropp Road.

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound and southbound US 141 between County P and Finnelli Avenue and between County W and Dropp Road. When: Daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 30

Daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 30 Traffic Impact: A flagging operation will take place on US 141 during repairs.

Winnebago County (Ramp closure)

What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on the southbound I-41 off-ramp to US 45.

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on the southbound I-41 off-ramp to US 45. When: Monday, June 13 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, June 13 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic Impact: The ramp will be closed during repairs.

What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound US 45 between WIS 116 and County GG.

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound US 45 between WIS 116 and County GG. When: Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17 from 7 a.m. to noon

Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17 from 7 a.m. to noon Traffic Impact: Various lane closures will take place on US 45 during repairs.

Winnebago County Bridge Closure

What/Where: The Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge is closed to vehicle traffic in the downtown city of Oshkosh. Bridge engineers are developing plans to repair worn gear teeth. The bridge is open for marine traffic.

The Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge is closed to vehicle traffic in the downtown city of Oshkosh. Bridge engineers are developing plans to repair worn gear teeth.

