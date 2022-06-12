(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a list of state highway maintenance projects taking place in northeast Wisconsin during the week of June 13.
Brown County
- What/Were: County JJ will be closed between the ramps (over I-43) due to maintenance crews repairing concrete.
- The interchange ramps will remain open.
- When: 6 a.m., Monday, June 13 through 6 a.m., Monday, June 27
- Detour: County JJ to Manitowoc Road to Continental Drive to US 141/Main Street to County JJ.
Marinette County
- What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound and southbound US 141 between County P and Finnelli Avenue and between County W and Dropp Road.
- When: Daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 30
- Traffic Impact: A flagging operation will take place on US 141 during repairs.
Winnebago County (Ramp closure)
- What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on the southbound I-41 off-ramp to US 45.
- When: Monday, June 13 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Traffic Impact: The ramp will be closed during repairs.
- What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound US 45 between WIS 116 and County GG.
- When: Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17 from 7 a.m. to noon
- Traffic Impact: Various lane closures will take place on US 45 during repairs.
Winnebago County Bridge Closure
- What/Where: The Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge is closed to vehicle traffic in the downtown city of Oshkosh. Bridge engineers are developing plans to repair worn gear teeth.
- The bridge is open for marine traffic.
