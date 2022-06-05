(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents in five northeastern Wisconsin counties of upcoming traffic impacts.
According to WisDOT, residents in Brown, Calumet, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Outagamie counties will experience traffic impacts the week of June 6 due to maintenance work being done on state highways and interstates.
The list of counties and work being done in those counties is listed below:
Brown County
- What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing guard rail on WIS 32 between Mar El Drive and the East River
- When: Tuesday, June 7 from 7 a.m. to noon
- Traffic Impact: Motorists will encounter flagging operations during repairs.
- What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing guard rail on westbound WIS 54 at County GE
- When: Monday, June 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Traffic Impact: Various lane closures will take place on WIS 54 during repairs.
Fond du Lac County
- What/Where: Maintenance crews will be conducting joint repairs on northbound WIS 26 between W Midway Street and North Street
- When: Wednesday, June 8 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
- Traffic Impact: Motorists will encounter flagging operations on WIS 26 while repairs take place.
Manitowoc County
- What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on southbound I-43 at the Manitowoc-Sheboygan County Line
- When: Daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, June 6 through Thursday, June 9
- Traffic Impact: Various lane closures will take place on southbound I-43 during repairs.
Outagamie County
- What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on eastbound WIS 96 between Westhill Blvd. and W Elberg Ave.
- When: 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 9
- Traffic Impact: One lane of WIS 96 will be closed during repairs.
Winnebago County
- What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing barrier wall on northbound I-41 at WIS 26
- When: Tuesday, June 7 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Traffic Impact: A lane closure will take place on I-41 during repairs.
- What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound US 45 between WIS 116 and County G
- When: Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10
- Traffic Impact: Various lane closures will take place on US 45 during repairs.
For information regarding Northeast Region state highway construction projects, click here.