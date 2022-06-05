(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents in five northeastern Wisconsin counties of upcoming traffic impacts.

According to WisDOT, residents in Brown, Calumet, Winnebago, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, and Outagamie counties will experience traffic impacts the week of June 6 due to maintenance work being done on state highways and interstates.

The list of counties and work being done in those counties is listed below:

Brown County

What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing guard rail on WIS 32 between Mar El Drive and the East River

When: Tuesday, June 7 from 7 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, June 7 from 7 a.m. to noon Traffic Impact: Motorists will encounter flagging operations during repairs.

What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing guard rail on westbound WIS 54 at County GE

When: Monday, June 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, June 6 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic Impact: Various lane closures will take place on WIS 54 during repairs.

Fond du Lac County

What/Where: Maintenance crews will be conducting joint repairs on northbound WIS 26 between W Midway Street and North Street

When: Wednesday, June 8 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Traffic Impact: Motorists will encounter flagging operations on WIS 26 while repairs take place.

Manitowoc County

What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on southbound I-43 at the Manitowoc-Sheboygan County Line

When: Daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, June 6 through Thursday, June 9

Daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, June 6 through Thursday, June 9 Traffic Impact: Various lane closures will take place on southbound I-43 during repairs.

Outagamie County

What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on eastbound WIS 96 between Westhill Blvd. and W Elberg Ave.

When: 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 9

3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 9 Traffic Impact: One lane of WIS 96 will be closed during repairs.

Winnebago County

What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing barrier wall on northbound I-41 at WIS 26

When: Tuesday, June 7 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic Impact: A lane closure will take place on I-41 during repairs.

What/Where: Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound US 45 between WIS 116 and County G

When: Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10

Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10 Traffic Impact: Various lane closures will take place on US 45 during repairs.

