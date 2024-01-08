APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials from the Outagamie County Highway Department are beginning preparations in anticipation of a heavy snowstorm this week.

“We talked it all over this morning. We do see it starting this evening,” said Dean Steingraber, Outagamie County Highway Commissioner. “We have our own forecasting system as well, and so we’ll be ready to go. We always have people out in the evening hours anyway.”

He told Local 5’s Samantha Petters that so far, the weather has been pretty mild, so the crews are making preparations and getting geared up for the first real winter weather of the season.

“We have two trucks that are out patrolling throughout the evening putting down anti-icing brine, putting it down on the bridge decks, and watching the weather,” said Steingraber. “Then typically, we are waiting for the snow to start, and as soon as we see it, we start calling people in.”

Steingraber explained how their plan of action is to start with Highway 41 and 441 to get the high-speed highways done, and then Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening, he will call in the rest of the crews.

“We may with some of those routes like Highway 41 and 441,” said Steingraber. “We have 24-hour routes there, so a person comes in for 8 or 12 hours, and then we start rotating every 12 hours, but we’ll be out there pretty much continuously throughout the week.”

The department actively keeps an eye on the forecast to know what to expect and how to handle different storms.

“This particular storm is going to be a little bit different because we see that it’s going to be very windy so we don’t like using a lot of the salt and the brine right away,” stated Steingraber. “Instead, we’ll do a lot of scraping and plowing, mechanically removing the snow off of the road.

Steingraber says on the high-speed highways, they will be putting the salt brine down, but on a lot of the other roads, they will be careful about putting salt brine down; otherwise, when the wind hits, there will be sifting of the snow over the top of the wet area which could turn it into dangerous icy conditions. He adds that it is important for drivers to be extra cautious as they are on the roads this week due to those windy and potentially icy conditions.

“You have to be careful with your driving, you know, it’s slippery, so you give yourself plenty of time to get to where you are going whether that’s to work or other events,” stressed Steingraber. “And give our guys that are plowing plenty of room so that they can do their job because they’re trying to make it better for you to be out there.”

