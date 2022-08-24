RICHMOND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Hilbert area is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in Shawano County.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says that on August 23 around 12:20 p.m. it responded to a reported crash at Hwy 29. The crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was reported to be in the roadway with ‘serious’ injuries. The investigation showed the pickup truck was crossing Hwy 29 from Co Road MMM to Clark Drive. The motorcycle was driving in the slow lane of Hwy 29.

As the pickup truck was crossing Hwy 29, the motorcycle reportedly hit the passenger side of the truck. The motorcycle driver was reportedly ejected.

Life-saving measures were done at the scene and the driver was airlifted from the crash. The driver was later pronounced dead.

The motorcycle driver was identified as a 45-year-old man from the Hilbert area. The pickup truck driver was identified as a 20-year-old from Missouri. The Missouri man did not have any injuries and was cooperative with law enforcement.

The crash is still under investigation, and no additional details were provided.