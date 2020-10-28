FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Hilbert cancels trick-or-treat for 2020

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Hilbert has decided to cancel trick-or-treat.

The village says it had previously set the hours for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m.

The City of Menasha has urged the community to not trick-or-treat door to door this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. There are also no official city-wide trick-or-treat hours this year.

Last week, the City of Green Bay and the City of De Pere, in consultation with local health departments, recommended the communities don’t trick-or-treat door to door this year.

“Despite our recommendations, we understand that some residents may still participate in trick-or-treating regardless,” officials say. “For this reason, we are still designating official trick-or-treating hours. Hours will be Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. For traffic safety reasons and out of courtesy to local homeowners, please adhere to this timeframe.”

The Appleton Common Council has passed a resolution for residents to reimagine Halloween trick-or-treating this year by adhering to the specific guidelines of the Appleton Health Department.

The previously established trick-or-treating hours on Oct. 31, will remain in place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., however, the resolution urges that those who plan on participating avoid person-to-person contact.

Last month, the CDC rolled out new guidance warning against door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween.

