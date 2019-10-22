Hillside Apples offering fall family fun at the orchard

CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) – Nothing says fall like heading out to the apple orchard and grabbing a warm cup of cider.

Hillside Apples is in full apple-picking mode, supplying visitors with dozens of varieties to choose from. Weekends are big for the orchard, offering wagon and tractor rides to and from the apple orchard and pumpkin patches. Free sampling of hot cider is also served on the weekends.

“I’ll see some families that are here for three hours and I don’t know where they’re going to out there- they must sample every apple we have out there,” said Bill Roethle, Owner of Hillside Apples. “They come and enjoy their time, get the wagon ride, pick apples, have a snack out there while you’re picking and sampling different things.”

It’s apple picking season and we’re at Hillside Apples this morning! They’re giving us a behind-the-scenes look at how they prepare their home grown apples. From cider to caramel apples, they’ve got it all. We’re live until 7! 🍎 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/uxguacBYYK — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) October 22, 2019

Apple growing season has been slow to start, with apples averaging seven days or a week late for ripening time. If the temperature drops down to 27 or 28 degrees, it makes it more difficult for apples to fully develop.

Hillside Apples is open Monday through Saturdays from 8-6 p.m. and on Sundays from 10-5 p.m. They’ll be open for three more weeks with close to 100% of the apples being picked.