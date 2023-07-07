DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hilly Haven Golf Course in De Pere has been struggling to clear out the Niagara Escarpment and Sand River that runs through the course. The area that contains the natural rock has been invested with weeds like buckthorn and sumac.

Most people would resort to the use of toxic chemicals in weed control products. Hilly Haven went with a more eco-friendly and efficient solution.

Thursday night, the golf course had three goats brought to the golf course by a business called ‘Goats On The Go.’ The business has affiliates throughout the country that provides property owners with a selection of goats to help control invasive vegetation and remove harmful plant species.

“We were looking for a way to stay green with our operations and do something that’s good for the environment,” said Golf Course Superintendent Charlie Demske.

The goats are now enclosed in the area the course wants to be cleared out and are already hard at work. Hilly Haven plans to keep the goats for as long as possible in order to restore the Niagara Escarpment to its former beauty.

“And they like old bread, so if you’re looking to get them out here, use some old bread, and they’ll come running.”

That’s right. You are allowed to come out and feed the goats. The hiking trails that are on the golf course are a $6 fee but allow visitors to hang out with the goats.

The golfers and employees at Hilly Haven are very excited to see what kind of job they can do.