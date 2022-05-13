DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – As the war in Ukraine continues, a golf course in De Pere is driving home donations and helping support the Ukrainians who are fighting for their lives, their homes, and their freedom.

On Friday, Hilly Haven Golf Course presented Wisconsin Ukrainians, an area non-profit, with a $33,233 donation check.

This money will reportedly go toward fulfilling the medical, military, and humanitarian needs of Ukrainian men women, and children.

“We’re hearing on a daily basis about the humanitarian needs of the children…We are trying to make someone’s life a little bit easier by sending money over that can help them,” explained Vice President of Wisconsin Ukraine, Olga Halaburda Hietpas.

Additionally, Hietpas shared that this money will also help Ukrainians fighting on the front lines get basic, but life-saving medical items such as bandages.

“People are being injured…We’ve got needs such as bandages that prevent people from bleeding to death, that help facilitate blood clotting, and that are life-saving bandages,” said Hietpas.

And fortunately, thanks to Hilly Haven Golf Course’s generous donation, a lot of these medical, military, and humanitarian needs will be fulfilled.

This money was raised during the club’s ‘Big Cup’ outing that was held on April 30 and included over 150 golfers. During the event, golfers also got to take part in a silent auction while enjoying a bite of Ukrainian cuisine.

But Hilly Haven isn’t taking all the credit for the successful outing.

Hilly Haven Golf Course General Manager, Kristin Stelzer, shared that they could not have accomplished such a wonderful outcome without the help of all the golfers and sponsors.

“I would just like to give a shout-out to everyone that helped us raise this money. From the golfers that played in the event to all of the sponsors, the hole sponsors, flag, food, beverage all of them and also all of the people that took part in the silent auction,” shared Stelzer.

Those interested in donating to the Wisconsin Ukrainians effort can do so during a bake sale taking place on May 14, at St. Matthew’s Orthodox Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.