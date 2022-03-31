APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The latest opening of the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel is a sure-fire way to increase tourism and business in an already buzzing city.

On March 31, the city of Appleton celebrated the opening of the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley located on 333 W. College Avenue, right in the heart of downtown Appleton.

The lavish hotel features 388 rooms, 30 meeting rooms, and over 30,000 square feet of event space making this the perfect destination for meetings and celebrations.

Guests wanting to spend the night -or a couple of nights- at the newly opened hotel will also be treated to a variety of amenities including an indoor pool, pet-friendly rooms, a fitness center, free wifi, a business center, airport shuttle services, and an onsite restaurant – yum.

In addition, the hotel’s location also gives guests easy access to exploring all that Downtown Appleton has to offer such as performing arts, museums, and shopping.

“Appleton is one of Wisconsin’s most treasured historical locations and our property, connected to the downtown area through the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, puts guests within walking distance of many local attractions, charming shops, and fine restaurants,” shared Linda Garvey, general manager of the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley.

Promising a bright future for tourism and business, this hotel also details the city’s rich history.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, the city of Appleton was a trailblazer in the paper-making industry. The first paper mill was reportedly built in 1853 and by 1886, Appleton had the nation’s first commercially successful electric streetcar company.

Drawing inspiration from this incredible feat, the hotel features textures that one would see throughout the paper-making process, colors that are reminiscent of trees, water, and industrial machinery, as well as shapes and artwork that come from paper production.

Hilton Appleton Paper Valley will also be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands.

Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Guests can make reservations online or by calling (920) 733-8000.