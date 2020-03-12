GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Hinterland Brewery hosting stout tasting event

Local News

Visitors can learn what a stout is and how it's best served

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Grab your favorite frosty mug and head on over to Hinterland- the brewers will be hosting a series of stout tastings.

Beer connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike can explore the world of stout beer with Hinterland as they taste through an assortment of beers. From stouts, imperial stouts, coffee stouts and barrel aged stout beers from craft brewers near and far- there’s no shortage of the beverage.

An added bonus- each beer selected will be served with a bite to eat in order to enhance the flavor of every stout. There will be nine different stouts to taste from. Stout tasting will be taking place tonight from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $35 per person.

You can find more information online right here.

Tune-in to Local 5 This Morning between 5-7 a.m. for a live report from Hinterland Brewery!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"

State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles"