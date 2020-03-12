Hinterland Brewery hosting stout tasting event

Visitors can learn what a stout is and how it's best served

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Grab your favorite frosty mug and head on over to Hinterland- the brewers will be hosting a series of stout tastings.

Beer connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike can explore the world of stout beer with Hinterland as they taste through an assortment of beers. From stouts, imperial stouts, coffee stouts and barrel aged stout beers from craft brewers near and far- there’s no shortage of the beverage.

An added bonus- each beer selected will be served with a bite to eat in order to enhance the flavor of every stout. There will be nine different stouts to taste from. Stout tasting will be taking place tonight from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $35 per person.

You can find more information online right here.

