Hinterland Brewery in Ashwaubenon creates Paczki Imperial Stout to help you celebrate Fat Tuesday

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) This Fat Tuesday – if you’re looking to experience a paczki as never before, head on over to Hinterland Brewery. As Kris Schuller reports they’ve created a special beer, in time for the Lenten season.

For 25 years Hinterland Brewery has been brewing up – a variety of unique beers. And for Fat Tuesday, owner Bill Tressler is proud to present his latest creation, made with a very familiar ingredient.

“Really good body, nice bitterness, little bit of sweetness,” said Tressler while describing his Paczki Imperial Stout. “It went perfect and the result was a really good beer.”

Tressler got the idea to make this brew while enjoying a donut stout at a brew pub in North Carolina.

“It just kind of made me think, that wow, this is a great concept and we should be doing something but more on a local level,” Tressler said.

Immediately his thoughts turned to Greg Smurawa’s Country Bakery in Pulaski, known far and wide for its very polish paczkis. And this winter armed with a recipe, Tressler put in a huge order for 1,200 raspberry filled donuts .

“Greg told me it was the single, largest order of paczki that he has ever had,” Tressler said.

And this is where it all began. 300 pound of paczki went in and 60 barrels of Paczki Imperial Stout came out.

“It’s really good and it’s not overly sweet and not overly dry,” he said.

Now canned and kegged the stout has been sent off to Hinterland’s distribution partners statewide and Tressler says it is selling well.

“We struck a nerve with people and everybody said ‘I’m Polish, I want a paczki beer you know. There’s a lot more Polish people in this area than I anticipated,” said Tressler.

You can find the Paczki Imperial Stout on tap right now at Hinterland Brewery.